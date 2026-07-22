Veteran Israeli broadcaster Haim Yavin, widely known as "Mr. Television," has passed away at the age of 93.

Yavin was one of the figures most closely identified with Israeli television and, for decades, was regarded as one of the defining symbols of Israel's public broadcasting system.

He was born on September 10, 1932, in Germany as Heinz Kluger and immigrated to Israel as a child. He began his broadcasting career at Kol Yisrael (Voice of Israel) and later became one of the founders of Israeli television.

Yavin anchored Mabat LaHadashot, Israel's flagship television news program, from the launch of television broadcasting in 1968, becoming one of the country's best-known and most influential news presenters.

During his long career, he also served as director of Israeli Television, hosted current affairs and investigative programs, and was awarded the Israel Prize for Communications in 1997 in recognition of his decades-long contribution to journalism and public broadcasting.

Known for his restrained style, distinctive voice, and commanding on-screen presence, Yavin became one of the most recognizable figures in Israeli media, earning the nickname "Mr. Television," a title that remained associated with him throughout his career.

His passing marks the end of a significant chapter in the history of Israeli journalism and broadcasting.