Netanya Mayor Miriam Feirberg-Ikar passed away today (Friday) at the age of 74 after battling a serious illness in recent years.

Feirberg-Ikar revealed her illness to the public only about eighteen months ago. “Unfortunately, rumors about my health condition began circulating in WhatsApp groups, including personal details-some of which were very inaccurate. Anyone who saw me delivering the heartbreaking speeches on Holocaust Remembrance Day and Memorial Day, and saw me functioning in daily life, including the people around me, would never have imagined that during this period I have had to cope with a health challenge.

“I want to share with you and tell you that I am surrounded by family, by an amazing medical team, by employees, council members, and the residents of Netanya who send me love and give me tremendous support. It is important for me to note that just as I have managed the municipality with a firm hand until now, I continue and will continue to lead it to greater heights, and just as I have faced many challenges throughout my life, so with God’s help I will face this one as well. Thank you for the embrace - with love and belief in the good,” she wrote at the time.

Feirberg-Ikar served as mayor of Netanya since 1998, for six consecutive terms.

Israeli leaders eulogized Miriam Feirberg-Ikar, remembering her as a dedicated, visionary, who led the city through major growth, social and urban development, and immigrant integration, leaving a lasting legacy of leadership and commitment to her residents.