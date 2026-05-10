Abraham “Abe" Foxman, the longtime national director of the Anti-Defamation League and one of the most prominent voices against antisemitism in the United States, passed away at the age of 86.

Foxman served as the national director of the ADL from 1987 until 2015, after joining the organization in 1965 as a legal assistant in its international affairs division. Following his retirement, he continued to serve as the organization’s national director emeritus.

Born on May 1, 1940, in Baranovichi, in present-day Belarus, to Polish Jewish parents, Foxman spent the early years of his childhood hidden during the Holocaust. In 1941, after his parents were ordered into a ghetto by the Germans, they placed him in the care of his Catholic nanny, Bronisława Kurpi, in an effort to save his life.

Foxman was baptized and raised as a Catholic under the name Henryk Stanisław Kurpi in Vilnius until he was reunited with his parents in 1944. In 1950, the family immigrated to the United States.

He graduated from the Yeshivah of Flatbush in Brooklyn and later earned a degree in political science from the City College of New York, followed by a law degree from New York University School of Law.

In 1987, Foxman was appointed national director of the ADL, succeeding Nathan Perlmutter. During his nearly three decades leading the organization, he became a leading figure in efforts to combat antisemitism, racism, and discrimination.

Foxman was appointed in 1987 by President Ronald Reagan to the council of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and was later reappointed by Presidents George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Joe Biden.

From 2016 through 2021, he served as vice chair of the board of trustees at New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage, helping lead the institution’s efforts related to antisemitism.

Over the course of his career, Foxman received numerous honors, including France’s Legion of Honor, awarded to him in 2006 by then-French President Jacques Chirac.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar mourned Foxman’s passing, writing, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Abe Foxman.

“A towering voice against antisemitism, Abe devoted his life to defending the Jewish people and strengthening the bond between Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his wife Golda, family, friends, and all at the Anti-Defamation League.

“May his memory be a blessing."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog paid tribute to Foxman, stating, “I was so sorry to learn of the passing of Abe Foxman, a legendary leader of the Jewish people, a champion of justice and equality, and a longtime, dear friend of mine.

“Coming into a world at war, the Holocaust shaped Abe’s character and defined his mission: Combating antisemitism and hypocrisy, calling out racism and bias, speaking up for the Jewish people and the Jewish democratic Israel. His story, of rising from the ashes, is our story, the story of our people.

“Abe’s decades at the helm of the Anti-Defamation League, positioned him as a prominent, distinguished force in the American Jewish community, and a bridge between Israel and the Diaspora. He was a passionate Zionist, a humanist, and an outspoken, wise friend. The affection and the respect we had for one another, enabled us to openly discuss every challenge and every obstacle. I am so grateful for the profound conversations we shared over the years, and for the brave leadership he exemplified.

“I will miss Abe’s counsel and voice, and I know that his legacy and his message will live on.

“I send my deepest condolences to Abe’s family and loved ones."

Foxman is survived by his wife, Golda, and their two children, Michelle and Ariel.