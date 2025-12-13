Arthur Cohn, the iconic Swiss-Jewish film producer, died in Jerusalem at the age of 98, his family announced.

His funeral will be held in Jerusalem this evening (Saturday night) at 21:00.

Cohn was born on February 4, 1927, in Basel, Switzerland. His father, Marcus, helped to save many Swiss Jews during World War II.

Among the films for which he received an Oscar was One Day in September' from 1999, about the murder of 11 Israeli athletes by Palestinian terrorists during the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

In 2021 Bar-Ilan University awarded him an honorary doctorate in recognition "of decades of achievement in film production, his identification with the Jewish people and his passion for promoting a just society inspired by lofty values".

Arthur with Rabbi Zvi Yehuda Kook, the Nazirite Rabbi, and Rabbi Shalom Natan Raanan, Rabbi Kook's son-in-law, photo: Courtesy of Mercaz HaRav

He is survived by his wife Naomi, daughter of Moshe Shapira, who was among the signatories of the Declaration of Independence and served as a minister in several governments, five children and eight grandchildren. His children Emmanuel and Nurit studied film at the Ma'ale School in Jerusalem. Two of his sons also served in the IDF.

President Herzog mourned him: "With great sorrow I mourn the passing of Arthur Cohn, a beloved and longtime family and personal friend, and a towering figure in world cinema."

"Arthur Cohn was a multiple Academy Award-winning producer of rare genius, whose creative brilliance found powerful expression in the films he brought to life. He was the first non-American to be honored with a star on Hollywood Boulevard, a testament to his extraordinary contribution to global culture and storytelling."

"His life spanned nearly a century and a remarkable journey, from his birth in Basel, through Hollywood, and ultimately to Jerusalem, a city so dear to his heart, where he will be laid to rest later tonight."

"Through his artistry, his deep devotion to Jewish history and values, and his relentless pursuit of truth and humanity, Arthur touched hearts around the world. His searing and uncompromising portrayal of the murder of the Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games in One Day in September stands as a lasting moral and historical testament."

"I send my deepest condolences and love to his dear wife Naomi, and to his children and grandchildren. His legacy will endure in every story he helped bring to life and in every soul he moved. May his memory be a blessing."