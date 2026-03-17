Israel confirmed on Tuesday morning that Ali Larijani, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran and one of the most powerful figures in the terror regime, was eliminated in a wave of airstrikes targeting senior regime officials in Iran.

For years, Larijani was considered one of the most influential figures in the Islamic Republic.

In his role, he served as a key figure in shaping national security policy, including direct involvement in strategic issues such as the nuclear program.

Following reports of his elimination, Larijani's official Telegram account said that he would be releasing a statement shortly. A short time later, the account published a handwritten note written for the funeral of the Iranian Navy casualties. The account did not refer to the reports of his assassination and provided no proof that he is alive.