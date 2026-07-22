Galei Zahal (Army Radio) on Wednesday published new details on Iran's underground "Pickaxe Mountain" facility, located near Natanz.

According to the report, the site already houses not only centrifuges that have been transferred there, but also all the components required to establish a uranium enrichment facility, although it is reportedly not yet operational.

Assessments indicate that Iran is prepared to establish an underground complex capable of carrying out the entire uranium enrichment process at the site. The report added that the introduction of enriched uranium into the facility would be considered a "bright red line," as it could indicate the capability to enrich uranium to weapons-grade purity of 90%.

Israeli defense officials believe that even with the United States' existing military capabilities, it would not be possible to completely destroy the underground facility. However, they assess that the site could be neutralized, thus preventing it from becoming an active enrichment facility.

Military correspondent Doron Kadosh also published additional details based on research by nuclear expert David Albright. He noted that construction of the tunnel complex began in 2020 inside a granite mountain and includes at least two entrances leading to a facility more than 100 meters underground.

The assessment is that the underground halls are large enough to eventually accommodate an enrichment plant housing thousands of centrifuges, as well as other activities related to Iran's nuclear program.

The report further stated that throughout 2025, Iran strengthened the site's defenses by adding a perimeter fence, layers of concrete and earth around the tunnel entrances, and sealing some of the access points.

According to the research institute, the facility is still under construction. However, if completed and activated, it could become a key component of Iran's continued efforts to advance its nuclear program.

At the same time, analysts believe the site has vulnerabilities, including its electrical, ventilation, and supporting infrastructure systems, which could potentially be targeted in a military strike.