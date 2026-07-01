The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the operational headquarters of the Iranian army, on Tuesday warned the US against striking Iran's nuclear facilities.

“It is made clear that should the invading and terrorist forces of that nation take such a step, it will be regarded as an escalation of conflict across the region," it said in a statement quoted by IRNA news agency.

“In that event, all US assets, along with those of its allies and backers, will be subject to a decisive strike by the Islamic Republic of Iran's Armed Forces," the statement added.

The warning followed comments from US President Donald Trump, who vowed to hit any nuclear site that the Iranian regime seeks to reconstitute.

"How about these people? They're in this because of nuclear weapons, and they're trying to possibly reconstitute a site? We'll hit that site. Any site where they're even thinking about nuclear - we'll be hitting it very, very powerfully," Trump said during a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the White House.

Trump’s comments were made after The Wall Street Journal reported on Israeli intelligence assessments indicating that Iran relocated thousands of uranium enrichment centrifuges to a deep underground facility inside Pickaxe Mountain last autumn.

The report noted that these findings were shared with the United States and indicated that the transfer took place following the June 2025 war, during which Israeli and US strikes targeted Iran’s three primary nuclear sites.