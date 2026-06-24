US President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the United States could quickly resume military action against Iran, should the Islamic Republic fail to act “reasonably" following the recent agreement.

"Iran has been great - IF Iran is reasonable, IF they're smart. Otherwise, we'll have to finish the job," Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania.

He added, "As you know, we just achieved a historic peace agreement with Iran to end the conflict... and most importantly, we are ensuring one thing very importantly- because this is why I did it... Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, and they've agreed to that."

The comments came a day after Trump issued a similar warning to the Islamic Republic, saying, “If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement or they’re not behaving, I will do what I have to do."

“As long as they respect us - I don't want to use the word ‘fear’ because it's inappropriate - as long as they respect us, we're not going to have any trouble. We have total control of the strait," Trump added.

Trump was also asked about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence that the IDF will not withdraw from Lebanon and replied, “We are going to take a look at it. I am a problem solver. I can solve problems fast, including with Bibi."

Early Monday morning, following an 18-hour round of talks, Qatar and Pakistan issued a joint statement , saying talks between the United States and Iran concluded in a "positive and constructive atmosphere".

The two countries added that "encouraging progress" had been achieved and announced the creation of a mechanism for further technical discussions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also weighed in on the talks, writing on social media: “Tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War. Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran."

He added, “1st real test: Lebanon deconfliction cell."