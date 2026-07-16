A Channel 13 News poll published on Wednesday evening indicates that if elections were held today, Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, would win 22 seats, remaining the largest party in the Knesset.

The "Yashar!" party led by Gadi Eisenkot receives 21 seats - a two-seat drop compared to the previous poll. Naftali Bennett’s "Together" party secures 15 seats, The Democrats led by Yair Golan earn 11, and Yisrael Beytenu under Avigdor Liberman takes 10.

Further down the list are United Torah Judaism with 8 seats, while Shas and Otzma Yehudit receive 7 seats each. Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist party climbs to 6 seats.

Hadash-Ta'al gets 5 seats, Ra'am holds 4, and the joint slate of reservists led by Yoaz Hendel and Chili Tropper crosses the electoral threshold for the first time with 4 seats. Balad and Benny Gantz's Blue and White fail to clear the threshold.

According to the poll, the opposition bloc - which includes the Hendel-Tropper slate - reaches 61 seats, while the coalition bloc led by Netanyahu stands at just 50 seats.