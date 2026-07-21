Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said at the Katif Conference on Tuesday that the State of Israel currently has no interest in joining the campaign against Iran.

According to Smotrich, the current situation of a limited confrontation between Iran and the United States is "the most correct and best" situation as far as Israel is concerned.

Smotrich said that Israel's ultimate goal is to "undermine and weaken the regime until iit falls." He added that Israel can not come to terms with a regime that, according to him, aims to destroy Israel and works toward that goal.

He claimed that the best way to bring about the regime's demise is through economic pressure. He said that "we need to crush it economically," and noted that the reinstatement of President Trump's blockade helps with that.

He stressed that "we have to say that we are prepared for any scenario. The IDF is ready, and if the Iranians make the mistake and shoot at us, they will, of course, be sorry for it and will meet a very strong, determined, and powerful response."

The minister added that "we are a political echelon's decision away from sending the Air Force on a Saturday trip, an afternoon trip, to the skies above Iran with full freedom of operation and strike capabilities."

Smotrich presented figures according to which Iran is experiencing 85% inflation, food inflation of more than 134% within four months, and an exchange rate of 1.9 million rials per dollar. According to him, “the current situation is good for us, and we have no interest in pushing ourselves in."

Later in his remarks, he addressed the attacks against IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, "I strongly disagree with the negative comments that have been made about him recently. Unfortunately, by people who consider themselves part of our camp as well. You have to thank the Chief of Staff, IDF commanders, soldiers, pilots, and intelligence service members. We have the best nation in the world."