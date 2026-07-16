המפכ"ל ירה עם לוחמי הימ"מ דוברות המשטרה

Israel Police Commissioner Daniel (Danny) Levy visited today (Thursday) the base of the Yamam, the Israel Border Police and Israel Police's National Counterterrorism Unit.

Joining the visit were Border Police Commander Maj. Gen. Berik Yitzhak, Yamam Commander Deputy Commissioner "A." (identified only by his initial), and the unit's commanders and operators.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the unit's operational readiness firsthand and express appreciation for its personnel's efforts in combating terrorism and serious crime.

During the visit, Commissioner Levy received an operational briefing on the unit's capabilities, advanced equipment, and level of operational preparedness. He also tested the Arad 7 rifle used by the unit, and footage of the experience was released by the Israel Police.

At the conclusion of the visit, Commissioner Levy praised the Yamam's commanders and operators, calling them "the finest fighters in the best unit in the world," and said they serve with dedication and courage to protect the citizens of Israel.

He also emphasized that he has complete confidence in the unit's commanders and personnel, adding that their work is a cornerstone of safeguarding the security of the State of Israel and its citizens.

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה