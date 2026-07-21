Police announced that an indictment was filed against a 42-year-old resident of Tuba-Zangariyye on charges of making threats and demanding property through threats, after he allegedly threatened a businessman who opened a business in the Golan Heights area.

Alongside the indictment, which was filed at the Kiryat Shmona Magistrate’s Court by the Kiryat Shmona North Prosecution Unit, a request was submitted to order his detention until the conclusion of legal proceedings.

According to police, a complaint was received from the businessman at the beginning of July, leading to the opening of an investigation. The investigation revealed that during June, the complainant received phone calls in which he was told to leave the business, allegedly because the suspect wanted to take his place.

According to police, during one of the calls the suspect said: “I’m going in there. You stay away. I submitted an offer and I want to enter the business." When the complainant responded that he was in a meeting, the suspect allegedly shouted at him: “You will not enter that job. You will not become a partner. I want to join them. This business is mine."

Police further stated that several days later, the suspect arrived at the business, identified himself to the complainant and said: “I’m the one who spoke to you on the phone. You will not stay here." Police noted that swift investigative work led to his identification and arrest, and that his detention was repeatedly extended by the court.

According to police, evidence was gathered during the investigation against the suspect for the offenses attributed to him. Police emphasized that they will continue to act firmly against extortion through threats, violence, and the use of weapons, with the aim of protecting the public and bringing offenders to justice.