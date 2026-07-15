Officers from the Glilot Police Station and the Yarkon Precinct's Crime Fighting Unit, as well as investigators from the Special Investigations Unit of the Military Police Investigations Department, have arrested a soldier from Bat Yam.

While searching his home, the officers seized a large quantity of weapons. According to the police and the IDF, among the weapons that were seized were IDF ammunition and grenades.

Following the seizure of the weapons, explosive disposal experts from the Tel Aviv District Police were called to the scene. Police bomb disposal experts conducted all necessary examinations to ensure the safety of the seized weapons.

A joint statement said that the investigation will be continued by the Special Investigations Unit of the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division.