A 68-year-old pedestrian was killed on Tuesday morning after being struck by a manual forklift during the unloading of goods from a truck in Netanya. He was evacuated in critical condition to Laniado Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary police investigation found that a team of workers was unloading a pallet carrying sheets of plasterboard from a truck. During the operation, one of the workers lifted the pallet with a manual forklift, which apparently overturned and struck the pedestrian as he walked by.

Emergency medical teams provided treatment at the scene after the victim became trapped under the heavy object. He was evacuated to the hospital in serious condition, suffering injuries to both his upper and lower body.

Magen David Adom emergency responders Yosef Buskila and Lior Danino said: “The injured man was trapped under the heavy object that fell on him. We moved the object and began providing medical treatment. We transferred him to an intensive care ambulance and evacuated him to the hospital while his condition was serious."

Police said that investigators from the Netanya station opened an investigation into the circumstances of the workplace accident and arrived at the scene. Authorities added that a report was submitted to the Labor Ministry for further handling of the incident.