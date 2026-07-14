הזירה בעפולה דוברות כיבוי והצלה

The feud between the Mosli crime organization and the Jarushi family escalated on Monday night, as two branches of the Japanika restaurant chain were targeted in separate attacks just hours apart.

In Netanya, a fire broke out at the Japanika branch on Giborei Yisrael Street after a Molotov cocktail was allegedly thrown at the building. Officers from the Netanya police station, together with firefighters, responded to the scene, extinguished the blaze, and began collecting evidence.

A short time later, police received reports of an explosion in the Afula industrial zone. Officers arriving at the scene found that a grenade had been thrown at the city's Japanika branch.

No injuries were reported in either incident, but damage was caused to property.

On Saturday night, shots were fired at the Japanika branch in Ra'anana.