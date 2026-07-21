Now under construction in Netanya, The Grand introduces a new standard of upscale coastal living, combining the atmosphere and amenities of an international resort tower with pricing that is surprisingly within reach.

The 35-story tower features striking contemporary architecture, expansive residences and magnificent Mediterranean views, all in a prime location between the established neighborhoods of Agamim and Ir Yamim.

Luxury Isn’t the Surprise. The Price Is.

The Grand’s most unusual advantage is its value proposition. Apartments are currently offered at prices approximately 20% below those of comparable towers in nearby Ir Yamim, one of Netanya’s most prestigious seaside neighborhoods.

Luxury by the sea - without the luxury price tag. For more information, contact us today>>>

Mini-penthouses of approximately 1,700 square feet, together with balconies of around 400 square feet, start from NIS 5.33 million, offering buyers the rare combination of premium living, generous space and genuine value.

The location adds another layer to the investment. The Grand is situated beside the developing Tidhar Lagoon business complex, planned as a vibrant destination for cafés, restaurants and boutique shops. It also offers convenient access to Highway 2, making travel to Tel Aviv and other central locations straightforward.

The surrounding area is already home to a thriving English-speaking community, creating a natural sense of connection for new olim, overseas buyers and families purchasing a second home in Israel.

Open Sea Views. Exceptional Homes.

From the 17th floor upward, the Mediterranean becomes an integral part of the living experience.

For more information, contact us today>>>

Floors 17 through 28 feature spacious mini-penthouses with broad terraces that extend the home outdoors and open onto sweeping sea views. From the 29th floor, The Grand presents its exclusive Infinity Collection: larger residences, enhanced specification options and balconies measuring at least 500 square feet, with uninterrupted views stretching to the horizon.

Inside, each residence is designed with a focus on quality, comfort and flexibility. Buyers can select from a broad range of leading brands, finishes and suppliers, allowing them to create a home that reflects their individual taste and lifestyle.

Every Day Feels Like a Getaway

The Grand’s extensive amenities are designed to make home feel like a private resort.

Residents will enjoy an outdoor swimming pool, a separate toddler pool, shaded seating areas, landscaped gardens, a spa complex, a fully equipped fitness center and an elegant residents’ lounge. A premium business lounge provides an ideal space for meetings, remote work or quiet productivity without leaving the building.

The experience begins in the impressive double-height lobby, designed to establish a sense of scale and sophistication from the moment residents and guests arrive.

Built by Dar Nofarim

The Grand is being developed by Dar Nofarim, a privately owned family company established in 1995. The company’s portfolio includes thousands of residential units across dozens of projects, with hundreds of apartments currently under construction and thousands more in planning.

By managing construction in-house, Dar Nofarim maintains close oversight throughout every stage of development, supporting consistency, quality and attention to detail from planning through delivery.

Luxury by the sea - without the luxury price tag. For more information, contact us today>>>