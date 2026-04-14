Rabbi Shlomo Spiegel, educator at the Mir Yeshiva, has sent a deeply emotional letter to his students following the tragic drowning of his two sons, Avraham Yeshayahu and Yissachar Dov, last Friday at Sanz Beach in Netanya.

According to initial reports, one of the sons was rescued from the sea and evacuated to the nearby Laniado Hospital, while the second remains missing.

In his letter, Rabbi Spiegel reflected on the timing of the tragedy and described a sense of personal divine judgment, linking his experience to traditional sources and verses he had studied shortly beforehand.

“I sat and reviewed this week’s Torah portion," he wrote, referencing a verse describing collective mourning, before adding that he had briefly believed a week associated in tradition with misfortune had passed without incident. “But I forgot that the week is not over yet, and it happened to me."

The rabbi continued with further religious reflection, describing the tragedy in spiritual terms and referencing broader themes of loss during Sefirat Ha'omer (the Omer period), a time traditionally associated with mourning in Jewish practice.

He also addressed his students directly, asking for forgiveness from his past and present students, and expressing hope that no harm had been caused through his actions, whether directly or indirectly.

“Please forgive me completely," he wrote, urging students to respond sincerely.

In addition, Rabbi Spiegel called on his students to strengthen interpersonal conduct and ethical sensitivity, urging them to be more careful in their interactions, avoid harm to others, and guard their speech. He encouraged renewed attention to mutual respect, stating that such efforts could bring spiritual merit in the wake of tragedy.

The letter concluded with a call for reflection and personal improvement during this difficult time, as the community continues to grapple with the devastating loss.