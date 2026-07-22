Excavation work began Wednesday at Ketziot Prison in the Negev to construct channels intended for a proposed crocodile barrier, part of a pilot project promoted by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir for a wing housing security prisoners.

The National Security Ministry confirmed that preparations are underway. In a statement, Ben Gvir's office said, "Those who slaughtered, whoever raped, whoever murdered and behaved like an animal deserve to have an animal like him watching over him."

According to a source in the Regional Council, the excavation is taking place inside the prison compound around one of its special wings. The channel is approximately 170 meters (560 feet) long and is not visible from outside the facility. The source told Ynet that it remains unclear whether crocodiles will ultimately be introduced, but said the infrastructure is being prepared in advance.

The work follows a decision last week by Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman to classify the Nile crocodile as a "domesticated wildlife animal." The change, made at Ben Gvir's request, allows security agencies, including the Israel Prison Service, to pursue a pilot program for keeping crocodiles on their premises, provided appropriate welfare standards for the animals are maintained.

The proposal was first raised by Ben Gvir about six months ago as part of a plan to surround a prison housing security prisoners with crocodile-filled channels. Since then, the Israel Prison Service has conducted feasibility studies, including consultations with professionals and visits to zoos. Officials concluded that such a system could potentially reduce security costs while serving as an additional deterrent against escape attempts.

Until now, the Nile crocodile had been classified as a protected wild animal, limiting its captivity to licensed zoos. The revised legal status allows authorized security bodies to move forward with the proposed pilot project..