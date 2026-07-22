Exclusive: National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Israel Prison Service (IPS) Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi visited administrative detainee Tal Yinon Derdik on Wednesday at the Russian Compound Detention Center in Jerusalem.

Earlier, a Shin Bet document obtained by Arutz Sheva-Israel National News revealed that hunger-striking administrative detainee Tal Yinon Derdik is suspected of crimes of violence, abuse, and a serious and shocking indecent act against a Palestinian Arab.

According to the police, during the incident, Jews attacked Arabs, including women and children, with clubs, tied up some of them, and committed an indecent act on one of the victims. Four victims needed medical attention.

The Shin Bet document also states that the Commanding Officer of the Central Command signed the administrative order against Derdik on the agency's express recommendation.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Derdik had rejected all detention alternatives proposed by the IDF, despite intervention by Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Among the options offered were house arrest at his parents' home in Ma'ale Adumim or relocating with his family to a rented apartment in a legal community in Judea and Samaria. According to security officials, Derdik refused both proposals, saying he would agree only to house arrest at his homestead located in Area B. He has said he will continue his hunger strike unless he is allowed to return there.

Security officials stressed that Derdik is not being held because house arrest was denied, but because he has refused to provide a lawful address approved by the court. They said he will be released to house arrest as soon as he agrees to a legal alternative.

Officials also noted that his home cannot be approved because of a recent cabinet decision barring the establishment of unauthorized farms in Area B. According to the defense establishment, the policy is intended to avoid tensions with the United States while strengthening settlement activity in Area C.

According to security officials, Derdik is suspected of involvement in a violent incident in the Jordan Valley in March. Police allege that Jewish suspects assaulted Palestinians, including women and children, with clubs, restrained several victims, committed an indecent act against one of the injured individuals, and left four people requiring medical treatment.

Derdik, a resident of Tarfon Farm and father of four, was arrested about two weeks ago on suspicion of violating an administrative order requiring him to remain under house arrest at his mother-in-law's home. Authorities allege the arrangement was made without her knowledge or consent.

Following his arrest, Derdik began a hunger strike and later also stopped drinking water. The Honenu legal aid organization claims his condition has deteriorated significantly, alleging he has suffered repeated episodes of losing consciousness, substantial weight loss, declining vital signs, and a body temperature that dropped to 34 degrees Celsius.

Officials in the Defense Minister's Office emphasized that Katz has no authority over the current proceedings. They said that since taking office, he has not signed administrative detention orders, while other restrictive orders fall under the authority of the commander of the IDF Central Command. They added that Derdik's case is being handled through the prosecution and the courts, not by the defense minister or the Central Command.

The officials also highlighted what they described as the government's support for settlement, saying that over the past year and a half Katz, together with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and with the backing of the prime minister, has overseen the establishment of 104 new communities in Judea and Samaria, the legalization of 160 outposts, the end of administrative detention orders, and military operations to take control of terrorist strongholds in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur al-Shams. They added, "There is no greater friend of settlement than the Defense Minister."