National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited Havat Gilad in Samaria on Tuesday evening to personally assess the damage caused by a massive wildfire that broke out over Shabbat.

During his field briefing, the minister received updates from the head of the Judea and Samaria Police District, the Samaria Regional Commander, and the Ariel Police Station Chief, who outlined the establishment of a dedicated emergency command post to handle inquiries and reports from residents whose homes were damaged.

Additionally, Fire and Rescue officials briefed him on the sequence of operational measures taken over many hours to fully contain the blaze.

"From the moment I was notified of the incident, I was in direct contact with both the Fire and Rescue Commissioner and the head of the Judea and Samaria District, Commander Pinchi, receiving live updates. I spoke with them about launching firefighting aircraft, and six planes were deployed - we were also prepared to activate reserve aircraft on emergency standby. Thank God that wasn't necessary. Throughout the incident, I was constantly updated on your courage - the police officers, firefighters, and everyone here at the farm and outposts. It’s a miracle, made possible by the incredible devotion of so many people. With God's help, we will make Havat Gilad bloom again; the homes will be rebuilt, and these communities will flourish," Ben Gvir said.

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Turning directly to the Judea and Samaria Regional Commander for Fire and Rescue Services, he commended his leadership: "Tzion, you are an example of total dedication - stepping straight into the fire without hesitation to save lives. Whoever saves a single life, it is as if he saved an entire world, and you saved many lives."

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, thanked the minister for visiting and for his close coordination during the crisis. "I want to thank you for demonstrating real leadership in real time. What works during routine times works in emergencies. Under your guidance, a joint team including the IDF Central Command Chief, the Judea and Samaria Police Commander, and the regional Fire Chief all worked seamlessly together. A local family told me while their house was literally burning down, 'We promise you we will build an even bigger home.' Looking at their burning house in that moment, I realized that with people like those here in Havat Gilad, no one can defeat our nation. We will expand this community even further. I thank you for all your support so far, including advocating to have this recognized as an act of terror. We submitted that request together, and I appreciate your help as we work to rebuild this community together."