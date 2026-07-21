The National Institute for the Study of the Red Heifer announced this morning the birth of another red heifer in the Golan Heights.

The new calf was born in the herd belonging to Shay Givon, a rancher working with the Institute. Care was taken not to attach an ear tag to the calf in order to preserve its status of purity. Givon was also the one who identified the previous red heifer calf about six weeks ago at one of the dairy farms where he provides services.

"I feel that we are living in a historic period," Givon said. "Since the last calf was born, I have received inquiries and questions from Jews of all backgrounds in Israel and abroad - Hasidim, Litvaks, secular Jews and religious Jews. The Jewish people are awakening more than ever to the issue of the Temple and the restoration of ritual purity in Israel, and the Master of the Universe is opening doors and opportunities for us that have not existed for 2,000 years."

Givon added: "We are on the way toward raising a herd of red cows. While the team at the National Institute for the Study of the Red Heifer predicted that potential calves would be born during this season, the fact that this birth occurred close to Tisha B'Av certainly evokes the feeling that God is urging us to accelerate the path toward rebuilding the Temple. The real question is whether we want it."

The institute noted that the calf was born as a twin alongside a male calf. According to the institute, cattle can experience a phenomenon known as "freemartinism," in which the placentas of twin fetuses are connected. In most cases, the mixing of hormones causes the female calf to remain infertile due to impaired development of the uterus.

This issue is expected to be at the center of discussions at the Institute's beit midrash, which includes approximately 20 rabbis who provide halachic guidance for the project. The beit midrash recently addressed the question of the previous calf's suitability, after an ear tag was attached shortly after its birth.

Rabbi Azaria Ariel, head of the Institute's beit midrash, said: "There is a question as to whether a congenital defect that is not external or visible on the cow's body disqualifies its status of innocence, both regarding sacrifices and especially regarding the red heifer. Since our goal is to create a national halachic foundation, we will not decide this matter on our own. The beit midrash will need to discuss the issue together and present its conclusions for the support of the leading halachic authorities of the generation."

"With God's help, we hope that within about a year we will publish our conclusions regarding the central questions in this field, and later publish four extensive volumes of 'The Red Heifer According to Halacha,' summarizing a decade of halachic research that will be presented for review by Israel's rabbinic community."