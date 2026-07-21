MK Moshe (Kinley) Tur-Paz of the Together party commented on Monday on the primaries that were held in The Democrats party, noting that while he does not align with every voice being heard, he views many of the candidates as allies.

"I don't connect with everything, but these are good, patriotic people running to serve the people of Israel," he told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

Tur-Paz opined that efforts must be made to form a broad Zionist government that unites forces from across the Zionist spectrum.

"In the next government, we'll need to join forces with those on the left, like The Democrats, as well as those on the right, like Bennett and perhaps even further right, because we want all Zionist forces carrying the stretcher together," he said.

He added, "Anyone who stepped up to fight on October 7 - like Yair Golan, Noam Tibon, and others - is, as far as I'm concerned, a partner in the Zionist future of the State of Israel."

Tur-Paz was then asked about Gadi Eisenkot's recent comments and his evasiveness regarding the inclusion of haredi parties in the next government. Tur-Paz responded that integrating haredi society is a paramount objective for the Zionist camp. "Integrating the haredim into Israeli society is a mission we simply must achieve. If we fail, the State of Israel will not survive."

He noted that between 10 to 20 percent of haredi society is already integrating into state frameworks, adding that new haredi political parties are emerging to challenge the established leadership. "The Zionist camp needs to connect with these Haredi voices-those who are more modern and more integrated into Israeli life," he said.

In conclusion, he clarified his stance on including haredi parties in a future coalition: "Anyone who refuses to serve is not part of the Zionist story, nor will they be part of our coalition. But for those who do step up, we must do everything we can to bring them into the fold."

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