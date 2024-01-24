MK Moshe (Kinley) Tur-Paz (Yesh Atid) spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Tuesday following the tragic incident in Gaza in which 21 reservists were killed, and explained that the essence of the operation was to create a security strip for the residents of the communities bordering Gaza and for the residents of the entire State of Israel.

"I started getting news from my friends in the Gaza Division already yesterday afternoon about the events that were taking place," MK Tur-Paz said, adding, "The news in the media came in the morning after the entire State of Israel held its breath for many hours and [now] we embrace the fallen. I personally know two of the fallen who lived in Gush Etzion."

"At times like this we understand that we need to be together and be united as much as possible. I think that the IDF is doing everything that can be done in the Gaza Strip. Where possible we bomb from the air, and where necessary we enter from the ground because it is not possible to only carry out operations from the air," he added.

Tur-Paz explained that "there are tunnels and infrastructure that require the presence of our forces in these places. As someone who knows the Strip somewhat intimately and the place where the soldiers were killed, there is no choice."

In conclusion, MK Tur-Paz commented on the importance of the operation carried out by the soldiers and said, "The purpose of this operation they carried out, a short distance from the border fence, is to create a security strip that will increase security for the State of Israel and the residents of the surrounding communities in particular, therefore it was a critical operation. We need to continue with all our might, fight Hamas, return the hostages and remember where the enemy is. This enemy is Hamas and it is in Gaza and we need to strive as much as possible towards defeating it and towards victory."