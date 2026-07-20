The Democrats Party released the results of its primary election Monday evening after more than 97,000 party members cast their ballots-representing 86.2% of the party's 114,000 eligible voters.

Voting began at 9:00 a.m., with 51 candidates competing for what are considered 10 to 12 realistic spots on the party's Knesset list. Ballots were cast digitally via mobile phones, a system credited with contributing to the high turnout.

Party chairman Yair Golan will head the party's list. He is followed by Naama Lazimi, Gilad Kariv, Efrat Rayten, Yaya Fink, Gaby Lasky, Omri Ronen, Michal Rozin, Moshe Radman Abutbul, and Soumiya Bashir, who rounds out the top ten.

The remainder of the list includes Nimrod Sheffer in 11th place, Moran Zer Katzenstein in 12th, Avi Dabush in 13th, Emilie Moatti in 14th, Tomer Avital in 15th, Nava Rozolio in 16th, Ram Shefa in 17th, Ali Salalha in 18th, and Retem Sivan in 19th.

Naor Narkis, who entered the primary after leading campaigns in recent years against gender segregation and drawing controversy in his confrontations with the Haredi and Religious Zionist communities, placed 22nd and did not secure a position near the top of the party's list.