MK Moshe (Kinley) Tur-Paz (Yesh Atid) claimed on social media that after extensive efforts to reach agreements with the haredi parties on a Draft Law, he feels "tricked" by them.

Previously, Tur-Paz was seen as supporting discussion instead of coercion.

Now, he tweeted, "I feel like the haredim tricked me. Years of hard work to integrate them in the military while listening to their needs and creating a unique solution through discourse. And when the moment of truth comes - they abandoned us in the fight for our lives. Alone."

"They do not want adaptations - they do not want [to enlist] at all. I have changed my mind. We tried discussion and they tricked us. It's time for sanctions - criminal and economic."

He added: "Financial sanctions. Criminal. Losing all benefits. Lower-cost apartments. Everything. And they will all enlist. Other than 1,000 elite students each year, which is also an unreasonable privilege."

Earlier this week, Tur-Paz wrote, "Just one thing is interesting in the context of the Draft Law. How many haredim will enlist in 2025 to fighting positions and fighting support? The rest, including the promises for what happens in seven years from now, is simply throwing sand and pulling the wool over people's eyes."

While haredi yeshiva students receive deferrals so that they can continue studying in yeshiva, Arabs receive exemptions from IDF service as well, though there are Bedouin and Druze who choose to enlist. In addition to these, many "peacenik" leftists, including singer Aviv Geffen, do not enlist due to personal views; these draft-dodgers, however, are largely swept under the rug and ignored.