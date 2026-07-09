Is there a shift in the haredi society? Most still prefer separate studies, but nearly half would be willing to study in mixed-gender classes to obtain the degree they have long sought.

A study conducted by the Tzofen Institute on behalf of the Council for Higher Education (CHE) and the Planning and Budgeting Committee (PBC) included a survey of 533 respondents, all graduates of the haredi education system, along with approximately 50 in-depth interviews with stakeholders.

An overwhelming majority of respondents (87%) believe that maintaining separate classes in therapeutic master's degree programs is important or very important. In addition, 69% expressed a preference for programs designed specifically for the haredi population that include gender separation.

However, when gender separation is considered alongside other personal factors, the findings become more nuanced. Only 48% ranked it among the three most important considerations when choosing a course of study, compared with 39% who chose the quality of professional training and 28% who chose flexible study hours.

Moreover, in a situation where gender-separated classes were not available, 44% of respondents said they would enroll or consider enrolling in general mixed-gender classes. By contrast, 42% said they would not enroll in non-segregated programs.

The need for separation also varies according to the type of academic activity. Individual supervision, such as one-on-one meetings with a clinical supervisor, was ranked as the component for which gender separation is most important, followed by group supervision. In contrast, theoretical courses and the gender of the research supervisor were viewed as areas in which separation is less critical.

The survey also points to a growing desire within the haredi community to pursue higher education. Most respondents (83%) said they are seriously or very seriously considering advanced studies in the therapeutic professions. Seventy-five percent said they are seriously considering beginning a master's degree in psychology in one of the therapeutic tracks or a master's degree in art therapy.

In a theoretical scenario in which they were accepted to all available options, 61% said they would choose a master's degree in psychology, 32% would choose a master's degree in art therapy, and only 7% would prefer non-academic therapeutic training. Among the preferred specializations, clinical psychology was the most sought-after track, favored by 72% of men and 42% of women.

The motivations of haredi students combine a desire for a respectable livelihood and a path out of poverty with values of kindness and a sense of mission.

The study's principal researchers - Ben Shalom Cohen, Dr. Moti Talias, and Prof. Israel Katz - recommend not expanding the practice of gender separation to therapeutic master's degree programs, writing that the risks associated with the model of gender separation appear to outweigh its expected benefits, and the added value of such a move is unclear.

The researchers propose focusing efforts on integrating haredi students into existing general academic programs, while creating a comprehensive, supportive, and funded framework around them, rather than establishing separate gender-based programs that would create unnecessary duplication of services.