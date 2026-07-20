Likud MK Moshe Saada said in an interview that many in the party believe the upcoming leadership primaries could be canceled due to conflict with Iran.

In such a scenario, as determined by the party's Constitution Committee, a committee would be appointed to determine the party's candidate list.

"None of us wants a war in the middle of August, but the State of Israel is in a complex situation, and more important right now is the country's security," Saada said in an interview with 103FM Radio.

"The working assumption is that there will be an event involving Iran this week. You hear the voices, you see the military buildup and the refueling aircraft arriving. The assumption is that it will happen, and the question is whether it will spill over into Israel. At the moment it isn't spilling over, because Iran is deterred. It is firing missiles at Jordan and is very afraid of Israel."

Addressing the composition of the Likud's slate, he said, "The Prime Minister wanted reserved slots and got them. That allows him to shape the list as he sees fit. In a selection committee, every minister or MK will say they would have ranked higher in the primaries. Think how many disappointed people there will be if there's a committee. In contrast, a primary involves more than 145,000 voters. I believe Likud members are looking for ideological candidates who fight professionally on their behalf, and I think that could earn me a high place on the list."

According to Saada, "The primaries will bring significant change because Likud members will choose ideological and professional MKs who fight for them."