Major General (ret.) Yaakov Amidror has raised concerns about growing tensions between Israel and the administration of US President Donald Trump, particularly over Washington’s plans to rehabilitate Gaza and disarm Hamas.

Amidror, a former national security adviser, spoke in an interview with Israel’s Radio 103FM, warning that the US approach could undermine Israel’s strategic interests. “Israel must stand firm," he said. “Ultimately, dismantling Hamas by force is unavoidable, while Qatar and Turkey are pursuing exactly the opposite strategy."

He called on Israeli political leaders to set clear red lines and act decisively. Citing Trump’s proposed points agreement on Gaza, Amidror said a concrete military timetable should be established for the Israeli Defense Forces, with the Prime Minister prepared to take a firm political stance if necessary. “Israel has to defend its interests at every opportunity," he said.

Amidror also addressed the recent crackdown by Iran’s government on widespread protests, which he described as exceptionally brutal. Unofficial estimates suggest thousands of protesters were killed. “The regime crushed the demonstrations," he said. “If the US had acted while the protests were at their peak, it could have supported the opposition and weakened the regime-but that opportunity was lost."

Turning to Gaza, Amidror expressed concern about increasing involvement by Turkey and Qatar in the region’s rehabilitation. He warned that their participation could inadvertently strengthen Hamas, Israel’s long-standing adversary, rather than weaken it. While Turkey is unlikely to engage directly with Israeli military forces, Amidror noted that its political influence could still pose significant challenges.

Despite drawing some comparisons to the Iranian threat, Amidror stressed that Turkey should not be treated in the same way. “Preparation is necessary, but the worst-case scenario is unlikely," he said.

Amidror urged Israel to set out a clear military timetable in its dealings with the White House, in line with the framework outlined by Trump. He said the IDF should be given a direct order to dismantle Hamas within two months, as envisioned in the plan. Amidror added that the Prime Minister must be prepared for political confrontation if necessary, stressing that Israel must be willing to push back against unfavorable decisions and firmly defend its national interests.