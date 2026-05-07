MK Ahmad Tibi, a physician by profession, received a warning letter from the Israel Medical Association after referring to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir as a "psychopath."

The letter stated: "In accordance with the Ethics Bureau’s position paper and the ethical standards expected of a physician, we wish to draw your attention to the duty of caution regarding statements and diagnoses of public figures from the television armchair."

"In light of the above, we ask that you retract the statements as they were presented in the report and exercise judgment and restraint in your future remarks."

The warning followed comments Tibi made Wednesday regarding a birthday cake made for Ben Gvir and decorated with a hanging noose.

"I am forced to use my additional role as a doctor: This family urgently, urgently needs a psychiatrist," Tibi said in an interview with 103FM Radio.

"These are two psychopaths, but this psychopathy has supporters in the Israeli public," the MK added. "These people spread hatred and death, and therefore this situation is truly medical, psychiatric."