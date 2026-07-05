IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir visited the Beaufort Ridge on Sunday morning, together with the Commander of the Northern Command, MG Rafi Milo, the Commander of the 36th Division, BG Yiftach Norkin, the Commanders of the Golani Brigade, the Commando Brigade, the 7th Brigade, the Yahalom Unit, and additional commanders.

During the visit, the Chief of the General Staff conducted a field tour and an operational situational assessment in the area of the ridge, descended into an underground tunnel network located beneath the ridge, spoke with the troops, and expressed his appreciation for their actions and operational achievements in southern Lebanon.

"The Beaufort area is dominant terrain saturated with terrorist infrastructure," Zamir noted during the visit. "The Hezbollah terrorist organization, funded and directed by Iran, spent decades constructing extensive underground tunnel networks carved deep into the mountain to threaten northern Israeli communities, using the ridge to establish command centers, manage the battlefield, construct firing positions, and for launching terrorist attacks."

"Our troops control the key terrain above ground as well as these underground tunnel networks."

He added, "The Lebanese Armed Forces are required to fulfill their commitments under the historic agreement that was signed and act to clear the area of Hezbollah terrorists and terrorist infrastructure. The IDF will continue to operate decisively to remove threats from Lebanese territory and is prepared to transition rapidly to offensive operations should the ceasefire be violated."

"Our troops' activities at the Beaufort Ridge and throughout southern Lebanon are being carried out in accordance with the framework of the agreement and the mechanisms established under it, as part of the ongoing effort to remove threats to the residents of northern Israel. We will continue operating to defend the residents of northern Israel. The instructions are clear: any threat directed at our troops or the Israeli civilians will be struck immediately and eliminated."

Turning to the IDF's 36th Division, he said, "You operated proactively, crossed the Litani River, and caught the enemy by surprise. The agreement that was signed was made possible by the courage of our soldiers and the operations led by Northern Command together with all the divisions that operated in the area."

"The military achievements you secured weakened Hezbollah. It is exhausted and was defeated in every engagement with our forces, and it is now relying on its Iranian patron to save it."

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