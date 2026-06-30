Shas lawmakers distanced themselves on Tuesday from comments made by Rabbi Aryeh Yazdi, who launched a harsh verbal attack against IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir during a haredi protest in Bnei Brak.

Yazdi condemned the military leadership and called on young haredi Jews not to enlist, saying: “The accursed chief of staff, may his name and memory be erased. They send a soldier to prison because he wore a patch saying Moshiach (Messiah). Don’t fall for it. Don’t go to the army."

The remarks sparked widespread condemnation, with Shas issuing a statement clarifying that Yazdi’s comments do not represent the party’s position.

“The extreme statements heard last night against the chief of staff at the protest rally held in Bnei Brak in honor of the Torah do not reflect the views of our sages from the Council of Torah Sages," Shas said. “They are contrary to the path of the Shas movement, which was passed down to us by our teacher, Rabbi Ovadya Yosef, of blessed memory, as reflected in the words of our Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, during the rally."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the remarks, saying there is no place for incitement against Israel’s military leadership. “I strongly condemn the shameful remarks made against the IDF chief of staff last night in Bnei Brak," Netanyahu said. “Even when there are disagreements among us, there is absolutely no room for serious incitement against the IDF and its commanders, who keep all of us safe."

Defense Minister Israel Katz likewise denounced the comments shortly after the incident. “I strongly condemn the severe incitement remarks made against the IDF chief of staff at the rally in Bnei Brak," Katz said. “The chief of staff and IDF commanders lead our fighters across all fronts in the campaign to defend the State of Israel and protect Israeli citizens."

Katz added that disagreements over policy must not cross the line into attacks against those responsible for national security. “Even when there are public disputes, one must not cross red lines of incitement and harm against those carrying the heavy responsibility for the security of the State of Israel," he said. “I express my full appreciation for the chief of staff, IDF commanders, and soldiers, and strengthen their hands as they continue their mission to defend Israel."