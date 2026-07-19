מחבל הצית ארבע שריפות בבנימין TPS

A terrorist was filmed setting four separate fires along Ridge 917, overlooking Route 60 between Ofra and Shiloh in the Binyamin region, before fleeing toward the village of Sinjil.

Large security forces were dispatched to the scene and launched searches to locate the suspect. At the same time, dozens of local residents arrived to help firefighters contain the blaze.

The fire spread into grazing areas belonging to nearby Jewish farms, with residents working alongside emergency crews to prevent it from spreading further. According to reports, the incident has been brought under control.

Meanwhile, firefighters from the Judea and Samaria District continue to battle the wildfire that erupted yesterday near Havat Gilad.

According to Fire and Rescue Services, 24 homes were damaged in the blaze, including 13 that were completely destroyed, while a lumber storage facility was also consumed by the fire.

Fire officials said the blaze began near the Mitzpe Yishai neighborhood of Kedumim and spread rapidly toward Havat Gilad due to strong winds.

A total of 41 firefighting teams, 10 firefighting aircraft, an Israel Police helicopter, IDF forces, engineering equipment, and water tankers took part in efforts to contain the fire.

The investigation into the massive blaze is focusing on a discarded cigarette, which authorities believe may have ignited the fire. Police investigators located a cigarette butt at the point where the blaze is believed to have started, and said no other materials indicating deliberate arson were found at the scene.