An IDF soldier shot and killed a Palestinian Arab on Saturday afternoon after a violent confrontation near the settlement of Ofra.

At around 5:00 p.m. a group of Palestinian Arabs began throwing stones at a shepherd in the area between Ofra and the homestead Chesed Le’Avraham on Mount Hatzor. IDF forces were dispatched to the scene, where they encountered dozens of rioters who hurled stones at the soldier. One soldier initiated an arrest procedure and opened fire, wounding one of the attackers, who was later reported dead by Arab media.

Footage circulating on Arab social media later showed the individual alongside other alleged participants in the confrontation. Other Arabic social media accounts claimed to show groups of masked Israelis with clubs clashing with Palestinian Arabs at the scene.

Additional incidents were reported throughout the day across the Binyamin region, where groups of Palestinians allegedly attempted to approach farms and hilltop communities. In one case, about 30 individuals threw stones, lightly injuring an Israeli. In another, stones were thrown at Israeli farmers before six suspects fled toward a nearby village. In a separate incident, a makeshift roadblock was set up, and Israelis attempting to clear it were met with further stone-throwing.

The Binyamin Regional Council stated that an initial review found the soldiers acted appropriately in the Ofra incident and had successfully protected the shepherd. It also identified the nearby village of Deir Jarir as the origin of the attackers, describing it as a site linked to previous attacks, including an attempted bombing targeting a council worker several months ago.

The IDF stated that "IDF soldiers were dispatched to the Dayr Jarir area following reports of a number of Palestinians hurling rocks toward Israeli civilians in the vicinity.

According to an initial inquiry, upon the forces’ arrival at the scene, a violent riot developed, which included stone-throwing toward the soldiers. A reservist soldier carried out a suspect apprehension procedure, which included warning shots into the air, followed by fire toward one of the assailants. "

"The suspect was injured and evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. IDF soldiers present at the scene operated to disperse those involved in the disturbance. The incident is under review. The details will be examined by the relevant authorities."