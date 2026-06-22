Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council, Israel Ganz, spoke at the JNS Policy Summit, focusing on the commemoration of IDF soldiers, economic development, promoting Israeli sovereignty claims in Judea and Samaria, strengthening U.S.-Israel ties, and emphasizing security, identity, and growth despite international criticism.

“Before I begin," said Ganz, “I should warn you. It’s not easy being me. I come from a place with an identity crisis. The United Nations calls it occupied. The Europeans call us disputed. The State Department, on a good day, calls it complicated. And my GPS when I drive home at night just gives up and says ‘recalculating.’ But my grandfather called it home, and the Bible calls it Israel. So after 3,000 years, I stopped waiting for the world’s permission to know where I live. I live in the heart of the State of Israel."

“Thank you to our friends and partners, and to the leadership of JNS, Alex and your family. Thank you so much for this great event here," he added.

“I have to apologize. Yesterday I was not here. I accompanied one of our brave soldiers from Binyamin who fell in the war, and I had to accompany him to his final resting place: Staff Sergeant Nave Habshoosh. Nave was one of five heroes who fell in a single day defending our people. His family is part of the Binyamin family, and in moments like that I knew my place was at his home, standing with his family. This is why I couldn’t come yesterday, but today I come here with the spirit of Nave and his friends. They are a reminder of what we are fighting for and why we will never, ever stop fighting for our people," he said.

Ganz added, “I stand before you as a representative of a land where the stones themselves are witnesses. In Binyamin, you do not read history - you walk on it. In ancient Shilo, where the Tabernacle stood for centuries, you understand something very simple: the hill lines are very young, but the hills are very old. I did not come to speak about the past. It speaks for itself. I came to speak about the future we are building together here at JNS in Jerusalem."

“The bond between Israel and the United States of America is not a core transaction of interests or security interests. It is a partnership of values. It is a shared belief that free people must be able to defend their freedom everywhere in the world, and because it is a partnership of values, it can handle the truth," he stated.

“The world is watching Iran with concern, and watching the negotiations with the regime with even greater concern."

“To our friend, our dear friend President Trump, I want to say clearly: be strong. A weak agreement that leaves the factions standing does not bring peace. It only sends a bill to the next generation with interest. We are not allowed to do that," Ganz declared.

“Alongside any move on Iran, there is another step that cannot wait: the application of Israel’s sovereignty over Judea and Samaria," he added.

“Our message to Washington is very simple - it is a message between friends. We will not always agree on every path. This is what friends do. But do not prevent us from defending ourselves."

“Sovereignty is not a luxury. It is a minimum guarantee for our future, for the stability of the region, and for the State of Israel. At the same time, we are already building the next chapter, starting with the economy. When the world tries to boycott us, our products are the answer. Our response is not to argue - our response is to grow. This is the real answer to BDS: more trade, more investment, and more partnership. We are connecting the land of the Bible to the Bible Belt of America," Ganz stated.

“Recently I returned from Arkansas, where Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders welcomed us to deepen cooperation between us and Arkansas in agriculture, business, and innovation. We are building real partnerships based on shared values. The truth is very simple: the region the world still labels ‘disputed’ is quietly doing business around the world. Binyamin is not isolated. Judea and Samaria are not isolated. Our companies are operating across the world - across the United States, across Europe - and we are only getting started. Our next step will be to build a major industrial zone that will transform the region for good."

“My friends, we have made the decision. We are no longer on the defense. We are on the offense now, and we are not going back," he said.

“So I will leave you with only one request to our friends in the United States: please step forward with us. Be partners in building this future. Together we will build a bold partnership, and together we will secure the eternity of the Jewish people around the world and in the land of the Bible. Am Yisrael Chai, and we will win for sure. Thank you very much," he concluded.