הפצוע משחזר: עברתי לינץ׳, איבדתי הכרה באדיבות המצלם

Nadav, a resident of Benjamin who was injured today (Wednesday) after being struck by stones thrown at him by Arab rioters near the town of Ofra, recounted from his bed at Shaare Zedek Medical Center the incident during which he was attacked.

"At midday we were walking with some friends near the town of Ofra. Suddenly Arabs came at us in a mob. They threw stones at us. I was hit by several stones. I lost consciousness and I fell to the floor immediately," the wounded man said.

He testified that at first his friends' attempts to extricate him failed. "My friends who came to try to get me out of there were also hit by stones. The Arabs threw stones and they come closer. They got me out of there, brought me to the hospital and now I'm going in for a head CT scan," he said.

Several others in his group were injured and treated at the scene. The organization Honenu called on the IDF and the police to arrest all the rioters and bring them to justice.