In a festive ceremony attended by senior officials, a new community in western Binyamin was inaugurated on Thursday.

Among those present were Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Amana Chairman Ze’ev (Zambish) Hever, Settlement Division (WZO) Chairman Yishai Merling, Israel’s Ambassador to Panama Ezra Cohen, and additional Members of Knesset.

Defense Minister Israel Katz sent a recorded message, stating: “The establishment of a new community is a true day of celebration-not only for you, the pioneering families, but for all Israelis and all Zionists, for everyone whose love of the Land of Israel and the People of Israel runs deep. Every time I meet the residents of Judea and Samaria, I am reminded that building communities is the clearest expression of the beauty of the Land of Israel. Here, the concept of developing the land takes on a deeply tangible meaning."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said: “We are in Binyamin-thirty communities in Binyamin alone have been advanced since this government took office. What is remarkable is that they do not remain on paper or in cabinet decisions; through full partnership, they become roads, temporary housing, permanent homes, families, and children. When you stand here, you understand how this ultimately contributes to the security of Modi’in, Rosh HaAyin, and Kfar Saba."

“We have a strong military arm with significant achievements, alongside a decisive political phase in Judea and Samaria that rejects the idea of dividing the land and establishing a terror state in the heart of the country. There will be a political component that completes the outcome in Gaza, one that expands our borders. There will be a political component in Lebanon that will extend our borders to the Litani River within defensible lines. There will also be a political dimension in Syria, at Mount Hermon and at least within the buffer zone. There is both a military and a political effort, and both reflect courage, faith, and love of the land."

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said: “What we are doing here today must be clearly stated: much of the world is not with us. Yet we have come, representing a broad cross-section of the government and the Knesset, to declare to the world-this is our land. We are not here as guests, nor are we here temporarily. When we are told to ‘go back to where you came from,’ we answer: we have returned to where we came from. The message from here is clear-we are here to stay for generations."

Amana Secretary-General Ze’ev (Zambish) Hever said: “It is a great privilege to stand here and witness this significant achievement-a dream of many years realized. We are strengthening the communities along Route 443, closing the gap between Modi’in and Beit Horon, and in the coming months, with G-d’s help, we will connect to the Talmonim and Dolev bloc."

Settlement Division Chairman Yishai Merling said: “Our mission now is to provide the tools to transform this caravan neighborhood into a thriving community of hundreds of families. I thank the Government of Israel for taking this historic step, and our partners-especially Binyamin Regional Council Governor Yisrael Ganz-for their leadership and dedication."

Israel’s Ambassador to Panama, Ezra Cohen, said: “Especially in these challenging times, as the people of Israel continue to demonstrate extraordinary resilience, it is an honor to take part in the inauguration of Ma’oz Tzur. This moment reflects a powerful spirit of building, faith, and commitment to the future. Panama stands with Israel and deeply respects its determination to move forward, even in complex circumstances."

The community is situated in a strategic, elevated position overlooking Route 443, one of the main arteries connecting Jerusalem to central Israel. Officials emphasized its security and strategic significance, noting that its establishment is part of a broader effort to strengthen communities as a key component of national security in response to regional threats.

The site already includes full infrastructure, roads, water, and electricity-and the first families have begun moving in, as part of a wider initiative to strengthen the local presence and establish facts on the ground. Of the first 11 families, eight are reservist families, with wives and children settling in while the husbands serve on the front lines.

Binyamin Regional Council Governor Yisrael Ganz said at the ceremony: “We are standing here today in a new community, not an idea, not a plan, but a reality, with roads, electricity, water, and families. Our enemies build terror, while we build life. They seek to attack, and we strengthen our presence. This is a decisive moment. The families arriving now are the pioneers of this generation."

He added, “Anyone who believes the threat is distant should look at the surrounding area. If we are not here, agents of Iran and terrorist organizations will be. It is either us or them-and we are here to prevail."