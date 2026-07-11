Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday issued a written statement calling to avenge the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"We swear to avenge your pure blood (Ali Khamenei) and that of all the martyrs who fell in these two wars at the hands of the murderers," the younger Khamenei wrote, adding that, "This revenge is the demand of our nation and it must definitely be carried out soon."

"Now, when we part with teary eyes and broken hearts from your body, we swear that we will keep your word and, standing strong, we will walk straight along your path, which you showed us.

"These sinners, of whom there is a detailed list - they must know that this matter (revenge), is not dependent on my presence as a person or the presence of the rest of the officials. Whether we will be or will not be, this demand will be fulfilled."

At the same time, Hamshahri newspaper, a major media outlet in Iran, published what it described as a hit list of those allegedly responsible for the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei under the headline, "Revenge Is Certain," alongside a quote from Mojtaba Khamenei earlier in the day: "The criminals will take their wish for a peaceful death to the grave."

Those named on the list include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, US Central Command chief Gen. Brad Cooper, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, and Italy.