Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordered that Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% remain inside Iranian territory, two senior Iranian officials said.

The two told Reuters that there is deep suspicion that the ceasefire is in fact a tactical deception by the US, intended to create a false sense of security in Iran before the fighting resumes.

Israeli officials, however, said that US President Donald Trump promised Israel that Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% would be removed from the country as part of any deal.

Earlier, Qatar’s Al Jazeera network reported, citing a Pakistani source, that "Iranian officials asked Pakistan for time to assess and study the American points for negotiations."

Last month, US President Donald Trump told CBS News in a phone interview that Iran "agreed to everything" and will cooperate with the United States to remove its enriched uranium from the country.

Trump made clear that the operation will not involve American ground troops. When asked who would retrieve the material, he responded only with "our people."

"No. No troops," he said. "We'll go down and get it with them, and then we'll take it. We'll be getting it together because by that time, we'll have an agreement and there's no need for fighting when there's an agreement. Nice right? That's better. We would have done it the other way if we had to."

The President added that the enriched uranium would ultimately be brought to the United States.

"Our people, together with the Iranians, are going to work together to go get it. And then we'll take it to the United States," he said.