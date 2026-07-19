השר סמוטריץ' בחוות גלעד דוברות

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich participated in a situational assessment on Saturday night at Havat Gilad alongside Judea and Samaria Division Commander Brig. Gen. Kobi Heller, Samaria District Police Chief Commander Moshe Pinchi, the Fire and Rescue Service commander, Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan, chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Sub-Committee for Judea and Samaria MK Tzvi Sukkot, and Havat Gilad chairman Moshe Hachmon.

13 homes were destroyed in a massive wildfire that erupted on Saturday, forcing the evacuation of the entire community.

The Finance Minister instructed senior officials at the Property Tax Authority to immediately dispatch appraisers to document the damage for compensation purposes, while simultaneously providing immediate assistance to local families and urgently exploring permanent housing solutions. Dagan thanked the minister for his support, and officials are currently speaking with residents to assist those affected by the severe fire.

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"First and foremost, we want to extend a warm embrace to the residents of Havat Gilad, who showed immense bravery in facing Saturday's devastating fire and the substantial damage to their homes and businesses," the Minister said.

"At both the governmental and local authority levels, we are taking immediate action to support and embrace the residents. We have an unequivocal commitment to ensure that Havat Gilad continues to grow, develop, and thrive. We are currently reviewing the options and will walk alongside the residents every step of the way. We are building these communities to serve as the security buffer for the State of Israel."

Fie in Havat Gilad Photo: Kobi Richter/Fire and Rescue Services

Dagan called for the immediate arrest of those responsible, urging the government and security forces to respond decisively.

"This was a very difficult incident," Dagan said. "More than one hundred families had to be evacuated during Shabbat after a vehicle reportedly threw a burning object into nearby vegetation, triggering a huge fire."

Dagan noted that another suspected arson incident had occurred near Havat Gilad the previous night. "There is a reasonable suspicion that this was arson," he said. "I expect the security establishment and the Government of Israel to apprehend those responsible and provide a comprehensive response to the phenomenon of arson. The state must also immediately repair the infrastructure damaged by this attack."

He said nearly 30 buildings, most of them family homes, were completely destroyed, along with business properties and critical infrastructure. "Throughout the evening there was a rain of fireworks from villages in the area. We are facing an enemy that repeatedly uses fires as a weapon whenever conditions allow. We expect a firm response."

Dagan said he met with evacuated residents who had been relocated to the nearby community of Yitzhar. "Despite the hardship and uncertainty over their homes, memories, and belongings, the families told me: 'We will rebuild our homes, and we will emerge stronger. Havat Gilad will become even larger. The homes will be rebuilt bigger and more beautiful, and this community will grow stronger than ever. You will not break us."

In a statement, the Havat Gilad community said it believes the fire was caused by arson. "During Shabbat we experienced a massive fire that, in our assessment, was the result of arson carried out by Arabs. Around thirty homes burned, causing enormous damage to the community's infrastructure. We call on the State of Israel to respond firmly and to mobilize immediately for the reconstruction of the community. We will not bow our heads. We will rebuild, support the affected families, and, with God's help, Havat Gilad will continue to grow and strengthen its hold on the land of Samaria."

The community also alleged that fireworks were launched from nearby Arab villages while firefighters battled the blaze. Residents thanked emergency responders, security personnel, and hundreds of volunteers who assisted in containing the fire and evacuating families.