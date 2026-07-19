Amid the heavy destruction left behind by the massive fire that swept through Havat Gilad, Yehuda Shimon is choosing to look ahead.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, he described the first home built in the community, where his family had lived since 2006 and which had also previously served as Havat Gilad’s first synagogue. The house was completely destroyed in the blaze.

Shimon said that along with the home, decades of family memories were lost, as well as rare religious books he had collected over the course of approximately 25 years, his office, and all backups. Despite the pain, he said: “Thank God, after a crisis there is also great success... We will emerge stronger and more encouraged," adding that they had received widespread support from families and communities throughout Samaria.

Click here to support the community of Havat Gilad.

He described how his family escaped from the house and later found a place to stay in the community of Bracha. He emphasized that even amid the difficult circumstances, the spirit of mutual responsibility stood out. “There are huge communities throughout Samaria. All the communities here are embracing us," he said.

When asked about the community’s years-long struggle to develop and build, Shimon said that, in his view, the fire is also part of the challenges involved in building the Land of Israel. At the same time, he expressed gratitude that there were no casualties, saying: “Thank God... He poured out His anger on wood and stones," despite moments when the danger came very close.

Regarding the future, he expressed no doubt that rebuilding would begin. Asked whether they would return to build again, he replied: “Of course. Already in the coming days, with God’s help, we will build bigger and more beautiful homes."

He noted that, in addition to his family’s home, other houses and businesses in the community were also damaged. However, he concluded with a statement reflecting his priorities in the face of the loss: “It’s just a house, it’s all nothing... except for the holy books."

Click here to support the community of Havat Gilad.