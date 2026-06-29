The Israel-Lebanon framework agreement is expected to begin taking effect as early as Monday morning, Arab reports said.

According to Arab media reports, the Lebanese Army will deploy to two towns from which the IDF is set to withdraw as part of the pilot phase for implementing the agreement.

According to the Saudi Asharq Al-Awsat, the Lebanese Army will deploy to the towns of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Yohmor al-Shaqif under the supervision of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Brad Cooper, who is expected to arrive in Lebanon.

Cooper will work alongside a team of observers tasked with ensuring that the Lebanese Army's deployment prevents Hezbollah from reestablishing control over the area.

On Sunday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir commented publicly for the first time on the agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

"The agreement signed with the Lebanese government is historic and significant - the operational strength and military achievements the IDF has secured in recent months created the conditions that made it possible," he said. "We will honor the agreement and work to ensure its success. The test now is the actions of both sides, and the coming period will shape the future."

'The Northern Command region is now the IDF’s main operational focus. We are prepared to rapidly resume offensive operations in both Lebanon and Iran if required.

"I want to emphasize that the security of our troops is of the highest importance. Troops from the 36th Division and our Commando Brigade maintain operational control of the Beaufort Ridge area and are equipped with all the tools and capabilities needed to degrade the enemy. All IDF capabilities are here to continue supporting you in accomplishing the mission."

Zamir stressed, "Hezbollah has been severely weakened, and its operatives are confined underground. The IDF maintains operational control of the area and remains on high alert to deliver swift and decisive strikes should the ceasefire be violated."

"I would like to express my deep appreciation to the brigades, the division, and the Northern Command region for their achievements and for leading the efforts that brought about this agreement."