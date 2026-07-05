Senior officers from the IDF and the Lebanese Army have been conducting operational coordination talks in recent days through U.S. mediation, as both sides work to establish agreed criteria for a "Hezbollah-free zone" in southern Lebanon, according to a Kan News report.

The coordination effort is designed to create a shared operational framework and minimize the risk of friction or misunderstandings ahead of a planned pilot Israeli withdrawal from two villages in southern Lebanon.

Israeli defense officials reportedly view a clear definition of the zone's parameters as essential before moving forward with the withdrawal. The discussions come amid lingering concerns over the Lebanese Army's ability to maintain effective control of the area and prevent Hezbollah from reestablishing its presence.

A source familiar with the matter said there is currently no pressure from the Lebanese side to expedite the withdrawal, which remains scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

As part of the emerging coordination mechanism, Israel has reportedly provided the Lebanese Army with a list of officers it suspects of previously sharing intelligence with Hezbollah. Israeli officials are demanding that those officers be excluded from the coordination process to protect sensitive intelligence and preserve trust between the two militaries.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also held a high-level security meeting with senior defense officials to discuss the situation on the northern front. An Israeli source said the withdrawal from the pilot areas has not yet been finalized, as Israel is awaiting confirmation from both the Lebanese Army and the U.S. Central Command that Lebanese forces are prepared to deploy, secure the designated areas, and prevent Hezbollah from returning.

Meanwhile, Israel's political leadership continues to monitor developments in both Gaza and Iran. According to the report, Netanyahu is seeking to influence ongoing U.S.-Iran contacts, including through a planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. While no date has been finalized, the visit could take place toward the end of July.