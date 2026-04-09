The IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee published statistics and evidence on Thursday that refute the claims by the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) regarding the disarmament of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

According to the data, since the beginning of the current operation, the terror organization has launched approximately 3,000 mortars and missiles from the area between the Litani River and the border with Israel.

The data indicate that the launches were conducted from villages including Bint Jbil, Yatar, Qlailah, Baraashit, and Majdal Zoun.

According to the IDF Spokesperson, these statistics totally contradict the LAF's official statement published on January 8th, 2026, which stated that the army had completed the disarmament of Hezbollah in the area in question.

The IDF did not hold back on criticizing the Lebanese officials: "Today, it has become clear that this announcement was nothing but an absolute lie. These facts represent the greatest evidence of the catastrophic failure of the operation to disarm Hezbollah and to cleanse the area of its terrorist infrastructure."

It also revealed that not only did the LAF fail to remove the existing weapons, but it also allowed terrorists to reinforce its forces in the south.

According to the statement, Hezbollah terrorists were allowed to cross the river freely via bridges and main crossings that they used either to head south or to transport combat means from northern Lebanon to its south.