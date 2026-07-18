US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he hosted newly appointed Sen. Darline Graham Nordone (R-SC) in the Oval Office and directly encouraged her to launch a campaign in South Carolina’s upcoming August special Republican primary.

Graham Nordone was named by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to temporarily assume the post held by her late brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), making history as the first sibling to step into a Senate seat vacated by a deceased lawmaker.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump praised both the late lawmaker and his sister following their meeting.

“We have known each other for a long time - She is a spectacular person, and a true American Patriot. Lindsey was one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, and his sister shares his deep love of our Country, and the State of South Carolina," Trump wrote.

“During her visit, I asked Darline, for the Good of our Nation, to run for the US Senate in the Special Republican Primary on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. I hope Darline does this, in that there would be nobody better to honor the legacy of her beloved brother, Lindsey."

Lindsey Graham, 71, died unexpectedly last weekend following a brief illness that occurred shortly after returning from an overseas trip. Prior to his death, Graham had secured renomination during June’s initial primary election in pursuit of a fifth term.

Preliminary findings from the Medical Examiner for the District of Columbia determined that he died from an aortic dissection caused by atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Graham’s passing triggered a special Republican primary on August 11 to determine who will represent the GOP on the ballot this autumn for a full term ending in 2033.

While multiple prominent South Carolina political figures have eyed the coveted seat to succeed the key Trump ally and national security hawk, Graham Nordone has not yet declared whether she intends to enter the race.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)