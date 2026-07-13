Professor Alan Dershowitz has paid tribute to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, describing him as one of Israel's strongest allies in the US Senate and a leader whose support for the Jewish state never wavered. In a personal essay published in the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Dershowitz recounted how their relationship evolved from being political adversaries during President Bill Clinton's impeachment proceedings into a close friendship centered on their shared commitment to Israel.

According to Dershowitz, Graham's support for Israel was rooted in personal conviction rather than religious or political considerations. "He simply loved Israel," Dershowitz wrote, adding that the senator deeply admired the Israeli people and the IDF and believed that "peace comes through strength." He described Graham as "one of Israel's greatest friends in the United States Senate."

Dershowitz also highlighted Graham's unique role in Washington, saying the South Carolina senator maintained relationships across the political aisle even after becoming one of President Donald Trump's closest allies. He said Graham often served as a bridge between Republicans and Democrats during periods of intense political division.

Dershowitz noted that Graham had recently urged President Trump to pursue a firm policy toward Iran, reflecting what he described as the senator's belief that a strong approach was essential to achieving long-term stability in the Middle East.

Addressing Graham's death, Dershowitz said the circumstances should be thoroughly examined because of the senator's high-profile support for Israel. At the same time, he cautioned against drawing premature conclusions, emphasizing that any speculation must be supported by evidence.

Reflecting on the aftermath of the October 7 attack, Dershowitz wrote that Graham was deeply affected by the events and struggled to understand the international criticism directed at Israel in their wake. He concluded by saying that Graham believed he "was on the right side of history," and that future generations would remember him for it.