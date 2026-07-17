Details of the murder investigation that has shaken Jerusalem continue to emerge.

It was cleared for publication on Friday that Agam Tsarfi is the primary suspect in the alleged planning of the murder of Benyahu Razi in Jerusalem.

According to investigators, the murder was premeditated, and police are examining Tsarfi's alleged role in the chain of events that led to Razi's death.

Police suspect that Tsarfi contacted criminal elements after claiming she had been subjected to violence by Razi. Investigators further believe she later went to the scene as part of the sequence of events now under investigation.

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court extended Tsarfi's detention by an additional seven days after determining that evidence had strengthened the suspicions against her. Through her attorney, however, she has denied any involvement in the murder.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing and the events leading up to it. The investigation is also examining the possible involvement of additional suspects and allegations of obstruction of justice.

On Sunday, police arrested six suspects in connection with the murder of Benyahu Razi, 19, from Givat Ze'ev, who was killed in Jerusalem's Nahlaot neighborhood. The investigation remains ongoing, with the allegations against Tsarfi at the center of the case as she continues to deny the accusations.