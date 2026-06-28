הזירה ביפו צילום: דוברות מד"א

Police are investigating a suspected criminal assassination after a car exploded on Saharon Street in Jaffa, killing a man in his 40s.

The victim was found unconscious near the burning vehicle with no pulse or signs of breathing. Magen David Adom paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene after determining he had sustained severe multi-system injuries.

A second person injured in the explosion was evacuated to Wolfson Medical Center for treatment.

MDA paramedic Yaarit Oren and EMTs Anwar Sharkawi and Shimon Dahan said they received multiple reports of a vehicle explosion and arrived to find the car engulfed in flames, with debris scattered around the scene.

"We found a man in his 40s lying near the vehicle unconscious, without a pulse or breathing, suffering from severe multi-system injuries," they said. "After conducting medical examinations, we were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene."