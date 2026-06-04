The State Prosecutor's Office submitted indictments on Thursday to the Be'er Sheva District Juvenile Court against four teens for their involvement in the murder of 19-year-old Destao Tzakul.

The distribution of charges among those involved states that two of the defendants, boys aged 16 and 17, respectively, will be tried on charges of premeditated murder. An additional 16-year-old will be charged with depraved-heart murder, while the fourth defendant, only 15 years old, will be charged with reckless homicide.

The investigation found that the group of suspects and the victim had been acquainted before the murder. On the night of the act, one of the premeditated murder suspects received information that Tzakul was near his place of residence. He then contacted the other suspects to organize a joint attack on the victim. To carry out the attack, he and the other suspect charged with premeditated murder armed themselves with knives, while the other two suspects brought iron rods.

At that moment, Tzakul was listening to music in the square outside his residential building with a friend. The group of suspects proceeded toward the two with their faces covered by the hoods of their coats. The moment the suspects identified Tzakul, the 16- and 17-year-olds ran toward him and his friend, brandishing their weapons. They were followed by the 15-year-old armed with an iron rod. Tzakul's friend, who noticed what was occurring, managed to escape the scene.

During the confrontation, the depraved-heart murder suspect struck Tzakul with the iron rod. The victim managed to flee, but while running, he tripped and fell to the ground. While lying on the floor, the two premeditated murder suspects approached him and began stabbing him repeatedly. The two other suspects stood by during the stabbings. Immediately after that, the four fled the scene and later attempted to hide some of the evidence linking them to the incident

Destao Tzakul was killed two days before he was scheduled to enlist in the IDF.