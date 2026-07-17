The Book of Deuteronomy is called "Devarim" in Hebrew, literally meaning "words."

This week's parashat Devarim begins the farewell address of Moses to his beloved people of Israel, five weeks before he passes from this world.

This fifth book of Torah is uniquely different from the others...it is emanating from Moshe himself. The man who had previously self-identified as "heavy of tongue" and unable to speak, suddenly begins to deliver the most beautiful oration.

He proves himself to be a master of words! How did this transformation take place?

In this week's edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman ponder Moses' unique relationship with the people of Israel, as reflected in the amazing book of Devarim.