This week we will be observing the Festival of Shavuot (literally, "Weeks"), also called the Festival of First Fruits.

It's the anniversary of the Giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai, known as "the Sinai Revelation."

This seminal occurrence is the fount from which knowledge of Torah flows throughout the generations, to this very day.

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman celebrate Hashem's gift of Torah by sharing their unique insights on the eternal significance and spiritual power of this preeminent event.